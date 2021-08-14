The Corsicana City Council approved a tax abatement for Pactiv LLC at the regular Aug. 9 council meeting. The 10-year tax abatement, which will reduce the taxes Pactiv will pay on improvements to existing structures, new construction as well as equipment, by 50% during the term of the agreement, is scheduled to begin in 2023.
Pactiv agreed to a $32.5 million investment and will retain 447 jobs, at its current location. The company also agreed to create an additional 15 jobs as part of the agreement. If Pactiv does not meet the conditions outlined in the Chapter 312 abatement agreement, the city has the option to claw back any lost revenue at that point.
A public hearing was held before a required reinvestment zone was created. The Navarro College Board of Trustees are expected to consider the Pactiv abatement at their Aug. 19, meeting.
The council also approved the resolution to begin the establishment of the tax rate of $0.6120 per $100 of property valuation for the 2022 budget year. The tax rate is a reduction of the previous year’s rate of $0.6272. This rate will raise less money from property taxes and more in Maintenance and Operations taxes.
Members of the council indicated they will continue discussions regarding budget allocations for EMS staffing and potential salary increases for public safety employees which includes both police and fire, during future budget discussions. The proposed tax rate allows for a balanced city budget and provides funds for city employees to receive a 3% raise, for the first time since 2007.
A public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget will be held on Sept. 13. There will also be a public hearing on the proposed property tax rate on Sept. 27.
The proposed property tax rate, and 2022 budget, will be considered Sept. 27.
The council also approved a mutual aid agreement between Navarro College and the Corsicana Police Department. The agreement allows either party to request assistance whenever necessary. The agreement will remain in effect until either one party chooses to dissolve the partnership.
The council declared several pieces of property as surplus, and authorized the City Manager to sell, trade, donate or dispose of police and fire equipment which was evaluated and largely found to be in fair or poor condition.
The city agreed to waive permit fees and to allow the name of Corsicana to be used in a documentary film about Country Music star Lefty Frizzell. Frizzell was born in Corsicana in 1928. He garnered six Number 1 hits during a 14-year span beginning with “If You’ve Got the Money” (I’ve Got the Time) in 1950.
The mayor announced that the Annual Tire Day Event will be from 8 a.m.to 12 p.m. Sept. 3, from at the Navarro County Exposition Center. The annual E-Waste Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 in the Navarro County Exposition Center parking lot.
The council heard the Corsicana Convention and Visitors Bureau’s quarterly report, and approved the consent agenda, before adjourning into Executive Session, where no action was taken.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.