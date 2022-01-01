The Corsicana City Council approved the creation of a new designation allowing the city to hire firefighters while they are still in the academy, during its final meeting of 2021 Monday.
FCS-C, or Recruit 1s, will be paid $30,000. Recruit 2s' salaries will be set at $49,111 and Recruit 3 designates will receive $50,127. The classification differences are due to time on the job and training.
No budget amendments were necessary due to the change.
The council approved the sale of two acres of land located within the former Texas Youth Commission facility.
The price of the acreage was not disclosed during open session because the contracts have not been finalized. City Manager Connie Standridge said the price would be made public once that occurs.
The council voted in May 2018 to buy property located at 4000 W. Second Ave., also known as the Texas Youth Commission facility for $1.4 million.
The council also heard an appeal regarding the denial of Majestic Towing’s request to be added to the wrecker rotation within the city of Corsicana.
A decision on the appeal was tabled after a lengthy discussion regarding disputes over filing discrepancies involving the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation with the office of the Texas Secretary of State, and other concerns, discussed by Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson.
The denial of Majestic Towing’s request to join the wrecker rotation may be addressed at a future meeting, and will not affect their opportunity to do other business within Corsicana.
The mayor announced that city offices will be closed for New Year’s Eve and the city Landfill will be closed New Year’s Day.
The council approved the consent agenda and adjourned into Executive Session without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
