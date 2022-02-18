The Corsicana City Council approved a special use permit to allow a telecommunications tower at 1506 S. Seventh St. in Corsicana, intended to improve cell phone coverage for AT&T customers.
The item was previously tabled at the Jan. 24 council meeting. The 100-foot mono poll structure will be fenced and locked. Efforts to relocate the tower from the proposed location were deemed insufficient to improve the spotty cell coverage in the area.
A representative for Jacobs Telecom on behalf of AT&T previously addressed the concern of the tower falling over. Instead the tower is designed to crumble upon itself. Health concerns were also discussed. A letter from the American Cancer Society stated, “there is no noticeable health effects from arc exposure from the tower.”
A comparison to a toaster oven was provided.
The noise level was also addressed at the meeting.
The tower’s generator was compared to a lawn mower but would kick on after battery backup of eight hours is exhausted.
Pct. 2 Councilwoman Ruby Williams moved to deny the request, her motion died for lack of a second. The item was approved 4 to 1.
The council also approved a Texas Department of Transportation recommendation to extend the 40-mph speed limit one mile west on FM 2555. A speed study was requested by the city and took place during September of 2021. The new limit will take effect after new speed limit signs are posted.
The council approved an ordinance providing for issuing Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022, in the amount of $15,090,000.
The decision followed a public hearing and is another step in planned work on Lake Halbert and 13th Avenue.
The issuance of debt would include both self-supporting debt, which means the principal is paid from the project the debt intends to finance, totaling $6.7 million for a planned two million-gallon storage facility located at Lake Halbert, and an additional $3 million for utility upgrades on 13th Avenue in anticipation of reconstruction of the street. Ad valorem tax backed debt, which is based on the assessed value of the project, includes $6 million for road construction and improvements.
The 13th Avenue project is expected to take anywhere between two to three years to finish, said City Manager Connie Standridge, noting the city would be upgrading utilities along the street at the same time.
Certificates of obligation bonds only require a vote from the council, unlike a general obligation bond which must be approved by voters.
According to the State Comptroller, Texas state law generally requires local governments to seek voters’ approval before issuing debt that will be repaid from tax revenues. One common form of borrowing, however, represents an exception to this rule: certificates of obligation, which some local governments can use to fund public works without voter approval.
COs provide local governments with flexibility when they need to finance projects quickly, as with reconstruction after a disaster or as a response to a court decision requiring capital spending. COs often are associated with emergency spending, but their use isn’t restricted to such purposes. They can be used to fund public works as part of standard local government operations.
The council also approved a resolution of support and a $500 commitment to Valley Meadows LP. Valley Meadows wishes to construct 52 affordable senior housing units. The housing would be located at North 45th Street, the northwest corner of State Highway 31 North and North 45th Street, in Corsicana. The housing which has planned one and two-bedroom layouts would be open to individuals 55 years of age or older. There would be restrictions prohibiting anyone younger living within the development.
The Applicant intends to submit an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for an allocation of 2022 Competitive 9% Housing Tax Credits for the construction of the Valley Meadows development.
The developer has no plans to ask for a tax abatement, according to a representative, the $500 resolution of support improves chance that the application will be approved by the TDHCA.
The council also heard a report regarding the 2021 racial profiling report, no incidents of racial profiling were reported.
The mayor announced that City offices would be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of President’s Day. The landfill will be closed Saturday and open Monday during regular hours. The council approved the consent agenda adjourning into Executive Session, having taken no action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
