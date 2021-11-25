The Corsicana City Council met briefly Monday prior to the Thanksgiving holiday and approved a pair of zoning changes.
Council members also approved a rezoning of the southernmost 630 feet of a lot located on West State Highway 22, between NW County Road 1040 and North 45th Street. The change from Single Family Residential to Light Industrial, was requested by the Navarro County Expo Center, they propose to install a free-standing electronic sign along the portion of the property fronting the Highway.
The LED sign will be larger than is allowed by ordinance but was granted a variance from the Board of Adjustments. The sign is expected to promote city and Youth Expo events. Susan Hale, Pct. 1 Councilwoman asked whether Commercial was the correct zoning designation for the lot, instead of Light Industrial. The motion passed with Hale casting the only dissenting vote.
The council approved a specific use permit and a change of designation from Single Family Residential-3 to Single Family Residential-4 allowing a manufactured home to be placed on a vacant lot located at 2025 West 15th Avenue in Corsicana. No approvals nor protests were received.
Corsicana resident James Maxwell asked the city to allocate resources so that those seeking help to end drug and alcohol addiction aren’t turned away.
The council moved to redesignate three current fire fighter positions to the rank of Lieutenant. The change will not significantly affect the budget said City Manager Connie Standridge. The change means that the Corsicana Fire Department will have 12 Lieutenants, ensuring a supervisor will be on each of the city’s four fire engines.
The mayor announced that Small Business Saturday will be recognized downtown Nov. 27.
The annual Christmas Parade will be Dec. 4. That afternoon, the Town RV Heritage Bowl will be played at Community National Bank and Trust Stadium at Tiger Field.
The council adjourned into Executive Session but returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.