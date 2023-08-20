By Mark Archibald
The Corsicana council voted to begin the process of establishing the city’s ad valorum General Fund tax rate of $0.4526 per $100 of property valuation for the 2023-2024 budget year.
The No New Revenue tax rate was set at $0.4326 per $100 of taxable valuation while the Voter approval rate is $0.4749 per $100 of taxable value.
The current tax rate is $0.5288 per $100 of taxable valuation. That rate includes Maintenance and Operation, as well as debt service tax.
Corsicana City Manager, Connie Standridge said she would like to use the increased revenue to fill vacancies within city departments by increasing the base salaries of essential jobs in order to entice or retain job applicants.
During a budget work session held prior to Monday’s regular council meeting Standridge indicated that road maintenance workers and utility crews would be a priority.
This purposed tax rate represents an effective reduction of 14% said Standridge.
Pct. 3 Councilman, Chris Woolsey, was the lone dissenting vote for the $0.4326 tax rate. The Council is expected to vote on the tax rate for the 2023-2024 budget year at the Sept. 11 meeting of the Corsicana City Council.
The council moved to amend the city’s zoning ordinances to regulate and establish appropriate zoning areas for game rooms, vape shops and hookah bars within the Corsicana city limits.
The council also approved amendments to ordinances related to soliciting, vendors and outdoor food sales.
The amendments pertain largely to the permitting authority and fees paid to the city.
A public hearing was also held Monday, concerning the potential regulation short term rentals more commonly known as Air B&B’s.
No action was taken following that hearing although several members of the council expressed an interest in investigating the industry further.
The council approved Mayor Mike Fletcher’s appointments to Boards and Commissions, including the appointment of Dr. Dale Campbell as the city’s local health authority.
The mayor announced that public hearings on the purposed budget and tax rate will be held on Sept. 11 at the City Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
The council is also expected to vote to adopt the 2023-2024 proposed budget and proposed tax rate later that evening.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center inside the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.