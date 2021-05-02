A special joint meeting of the Corsicana City Council and the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 3 in the Council Chambers at the Corsicana Government Center, 200 North 12th St., Corsicana for the purpose of considering the following:
• Discussion and consideration of EMS Program for 2022
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.) United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013# United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013# Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at: www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meeting” to view the meeting. Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.