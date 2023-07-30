By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
The Corsicana City Council heard a presentation about water usage and rates as the council appears to be considering an increase in water rates. Although no rate hike was approved at Monday’s regular council meeting the presentation did include revenue projections from potential rate increases ranging from $0.10 to $0.50 per 1,000 gallons of water used per month.
Approximately, 51 percent of the city’s water supply is used by wholesale customers while the remainder is used by Corsicana residents.
The rate hikes are under consideration because the city’s utility fund is in the red. Corsicana City Manager Connie Standridge also pointed to needed infrastructure improvements and population growth as reasons for the potential water rate increases.
Water usage has remained relatively constant for the last several years, but is projected to increase in the latter half of this decade.
A $0.10 cent rate hike would bring in approximately $258,000 in combined residential commercial and industrial customer revenue, but would not solve the utility fund deficit. According to sales estimates over the next five years, a rate increase of $0.15 cents for a 5,000 gallon per month user would bring in approximately $387,000 in revenue, nearly balancing the utility fund by 2029.
The increase would mean an additional 0.60 cents per month for the average residential customer.
Commercial and industrial customers would pay more depending on usage.
No change in the city’s sewer rate has been discussed.
“Corsicana’s water customers have not seen a water rate increase in four years,” said Standridge.
The cities of Ennis, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Greenville, Midlothian and Copperas Cove have higher water bills are higher than Corsicana residential commercial and industrial customers when adjusted for exemptions, similar usage, and infrastructure, even with the proposed rate increase of $0.15 per 1000 gallons used is included.
The issue of a potential rate increase is expected to be discussed at a work session in August prior to a regularly scheduled council meeting.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.