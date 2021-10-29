Interim Corsicana Fire Chief Wade Gillen provided a COVID-19 update with data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services at Monday’s City Council meeting. He said there are now 547 active cases within the county. That number has decreased following a spike in August and September caused by the Delta variant. Gillen said the county is averaging about 517 active cases per month as of Oct. 22.
Gillen also noted that 63.5 % of those 12 and older have been fully vaccinated in Texas compared to 47% of the population in Navarro County. He said that 23,728 have received one dose of vaccine while 20,617 have been fully vaccinated. Gillen said that the percentage of those vaccinated are in line with other rural communities.
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson also updated the council about the issues resulting from Union Pacific rail cars blocking roadways.
Johnson said that although the possibility of legal action against Union Pacific Railroad is limited, communication was initiated and has improved following an incident Oct. 15 when traffic was blocked for two hours.
According to Johnson, both Union Pacific and the city agreed to take steps to reduce the likelihood of similar incidents happening in the future.
The causes of the increased wait times were attributed to a larger number of cars per train, and safety regulations which require a new crew be brought in when a time limit is reached.
During public comments, residents asked that the council continue to address the needs of the community and represent all residents.
The council voted to amend an existing ordinance to include the prohibition of open-air structures to be placed in the designated front yards of residences within Corsicana for more than one week. This includes trampolines, swing sets, children’s play houses, animal shelters, tents and batting cages.
A motion to amend a noise ordinance to address the problem of excessive noise associated with trucks using their engine breaks to reduce speed was denied. It is hoped the issue will resolve itself now that the SH-31 Relief Route is open. Council members also noted the cost of additional signage and inability to properly enforce the infraction as reasons to deny the amendment.
A Specific Use Permit was approved allowing the placement of an AT&T telecommunications tower between North 35th and North 36th St. on West Second Ave.
The council approved a specific use permit for an auto storage facility for towed or wrecked vehicles. The proposed location will be 625 Hardy Ave. The applicant agreed to meet all ordinance requirements and store vehicles in the back of the property.
A zoning change from Light Industrial to Single-Family Residential, was requested and approved for a property located at 801 S. 15th St. was requested was approved.
The council also approved the expenditure of $300,000, from the General Fund balance for necessary improvements to the bridge located at the South Fork of Post Oak Creek and North 29th Street. TxDOT declared the bridge a load-zoned bridge, which necessitated the expenditure.
The council also approved the 2022 holidays and the mayor’s appointments to The Corsicana Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as the consent agenda. Council members returned from Executive Session without taking further action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
