The Corsicana City Council held its first budget work session Monday prior to the June 13 council meeting. Council members were provided an overview of projected revenues and expenses for the coming fiscal year.
City Manager Connie Standridge also discussed possible capital projects as well as current fund balances and projections with council members. At least one more work session is expected in July, allowing for the inclusion of tax data and members of the council to question and provide additional feedback.
No action resulted from this initial work session. The city’s final budget is expected to be considered in September.
During the regular council meeting, members heard from several residents about a number of subjects during public comments. Several asked the council to enact a resolution supporting LGBTQ rights and Gay Pride month.
The request followed the burning of 10 pride flags on the lawn of one Corsicana home. The owner of the home, Terry Garner, asked that the city create a department of inclusion and diversity.
Others asked the mayor and council to have a town meeting to discuss the proposed bitcoin mining operation which is planned in Navarro County. Riot Block Chain proposes to build a facility on 256 acres on FM 709.
Susan Wilson, representing 100 West’s artist and writer residency program, thanked the council for its continued support.
The council approved a request to close and abandon a 20-foot wide located between South second and South third street. The applicant wishes to use the space to extend their yard. The city will maintain a drainage and utility easement on the property.
A requested zoning change from Single Family Residential to General Retail was approved. Located at 1106 and 1108 N. Beaton St., the applicant wishes to replace the existing homes with a commercial metal strip center building per lot, for retail and office lease space. The city didn’t receive any notices of approval or protest to the change.
The city also took action along with other municipalities to suspend Oncor’s proposed effective date to increase rates. Passing this resolution is routine and allows more time to review the proposal.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session, where no action was taken.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
