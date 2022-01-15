The Corsicana City Council approved the appointment of Enoch Basnett to serve the remainder of an unexpired term on the Corsicana Landmark Commission Board during the Jan. 10 regular meeting.
The recommendation of City Manager, Connie Standridge was also accepted, resulting in the appointment of Jason Beard to the position of Environmental Services Director. Beard has worked for the city for 18 years, and is triple certified by the TCEQ in wastewater and landfill area. Beard will assume the duties of the current Environmental Services Director, Pritchett, began with the city in 1985, named the City’s Environmental Services Director in 2017, he plans to retire later this year.
The council awarded a pair of contracts for capital improvements. The contract for the Lake Halbert Treatment Plant improvement project was awarded to McKee Utility Contractors, Inc. of Prague, Oklahoma, in the amount of $11,985,000. The Lake Halbert improvements have been part of the city’s plans for a number of years and are regularly a part of the city’s annual budget discussions.
McKee was the low bidder out of eight submitted proposals. Funding will be provided from 2022 Bond Proceeds and Rescue Act Funds.
The council also awarded the contract for the reconstruction of West 13th Avenue from South 15th Street to South 31st Street. The project will include relocating utilities, improving drainage, and reconstructing the pavement. The contract was awarded to XIT Paving and Construction, Inc. in the amount of $7,827,812.20.
XLT was the lowest among the two bids which were received. Both proposals were reviewed by the City’s Director of Engineering and City Manager. The bid amount did include one change order which lowered the price.
This project is expected be paid for from a Certificate of Obligation Bond which can be used to fund public works as part of standard local government operations. Certificates of Obligation do not require voter approval. The issuance of the Certificate of Obligation Bond is expected to come before the council in February.
The W. 13th Avenue reconstruction project is one of the three remaining streets that voters approved in 2007.
A resolution for a joint contract for election services between the cities, schools and other entities and Navarro County for the May 7, 2022 elections was approved.
The council delayed a decision regarding a requested appeal of the denial of Majestic Towing’s request to be added to the wrecker rotation within the city of Corsicana, because representation for Majestic was unable to attend Monday’s meeting.
The appeal was first tabled during the Dec. 27 meeting, after a lengthy discussion regarding disputes over filing discrepancies involving the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation with the office of the Texas Secretary of State, and other concerns, discussed by Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson.
Majestic Towing’s request to join the wrecker rotation may be addressed at a future meeting, and will not affect their opportunity to do other business within Corsicana.
The council approved the Corsicana Visitors Bureau quarterly report, and the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session, where no further action was taken.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
