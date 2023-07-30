By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
The Corsicana City Council also approved an ordinance allowing for the renaming of several positions within the Corsicana Fire Department. The position of Lieutenant will no longer be a designation within the Corsicana Fire Department, while the positions of Fire Battalion Chief and Driver are created. The changes in classifications are not specifically designed to automatically increase salaries, according to Corsicana City Manager Connie Strandridge. “Although the changes will make salary comparisons between Corsicana and other comparable cities easier,” she said.
The council also approved a specific use permit to Goodflow Solutions to manufacture and ship precast concrete products from the property located at 3025 N. Business 45, in Corsicana.
Mayor Mike Fletcher announced that the July Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be in the Nancy Roberts Meeting Room of the Corsicana Public Library, 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Corsicana and Navarro County clean up day is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the landfill on Saturday, Aug. 12.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting residents discussed negative aspects of the planned bit coin mining facility planned in Navarro County on FM 709.
Another discussed the necessity for a facility to provide medical care for the indigent in Navarro County.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street.
