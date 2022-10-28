The Corsicana City Council voted to its December meetings on Monday, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 due to the Christmas holiday, and approved the 2023 meeting dates calendar.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jackie Zawici, representing the Concerned Citizens of Navarro County, discussed the usage of water and the lack of transparency surrounding the bitcoin mining facility located at 6980 FM 709 in Corsicana.
Riot Block Chain held a ground breaking for the new 1 gigawatt facility last week, where members of the group staged a protest.
Zawici questioned Mayor Don Denbow and City Manager Connie Standridge, both of whom attended the ground breaking which was not open to the public or press.
The mayor also announced several upcoming events and dates:
A job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the MLK Center in Corsicana.
Boo on the Block will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in the Downtown pocket park. There will also be a haunted house across from the Corsicana Opry on Fifth Avenue.
The IOOF Event Center will host the Governor’s Small Business Series from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Contact Chamber of Commerce for tickets.
City Offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday. The landfill will be open, but closed Saturday, Nov. 12.
On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, the Navarro County Pro Rodeo will be presented from 6 to 10 p.m.
Mimosas at the Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The city of Corsicana will host its 175th Kickoff & Tree Lighting Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
The Heritage Bowl Downtown Pep Rally will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with the Heritage bowl, presented by Fun-Town RV, Kickoff at noon Saturday, Dec. 3.
The council also approved the mayor’s appointment to boards and commissions and the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting. No Executive Session was held.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.