The Corsicana City Council tabled a motion pertaining to the rate of contribution for the cost of maintaining a reserve ambulance Monday. The reserve would only be used if all privately owned Allegiance ambulances are in service. Corsicana contracted Allegiance to oversee EMS services in 2021.
The City of Corsicana is asking the Navarro County to pay half of the cost for the reserve ambulance and EMS personnel to staff it. Navarro County Commissioners recently countered with an offer to pay 40% of the cost.
The difference is due to fewer ambulance runs occurring in the county. The city points to the wear and tear on the vehicle and the time taken as reasons they want to see the contribution split evenly.
The issue is likely to require future discussions and action at future meetings.
The council also authorized a change in the companies who handle billing services from Change Healthcare to Emergicon LLC for EMS Billing Services. Emergicon will take over on October 1, 2023 and will handle billing for the city for a 9% rate on any money that had been sent to collections.
City Manager Connie Standridge was authorized to declare outdated computer as surplus.
The Council also approved an amendment to an ordinance regarding egress from buildings that are more than six floors.
The council approved City Managers recommendation to reappoint Ramon Thomas to the Civil Service Commission.
Jan Merida appointment as the City’s Interim Health Department Director, was also confirmed.
Mayor Mike Fletcher announced that there will be public hearings on the proposed 2023-2024 budget and ad valorum tax rate during the scheduled Sept. 11 council meeting. Votes to adopt both the budget and tax rate are expected during that meeting.
Dispose of old or worn tires while there is room at Navarro County tire day from 8 a.m.- Noon on Sept. 1. At the Navarro County Youth Expo.
E-Waste Day, will be Sept. 2 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the Youth Expo parking lot.
City offices will be closed September 4 for Labor Day.
The Economic Development Partnership meeting will be held at the Corsicana Public Library at 9:00 a.m.
The 24th Annual Corsicana Airso will be September 30.
The consent agenda was approved before the regular meeting was adjourned.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street.
