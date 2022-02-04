The Corsicana City Council tabled a request to place a AT&T cell tower at 1506 S. Seventh St. after several residents requested that the tower not be located there, citing concerns related to increased traffic, noise and health.
A representative for AT&T read a letter from the American Cancer Society stating that there is no strong evidence that arc exposure from a cell phone tower causes any noticeable health effects. A comparison to a toaster oven was provided.
The noise level for the tower’s generator was compared to a lawn mower but would kick on after battery backup of eight hours is exhausted.
Pct. 4 Councilman Jeff Smith motioned to table the item.
“Hopefully the neighbors can come to an agreement with the property owner of the proposed tower site, about its placement,” he said.
The council approved an updated list of municipal fees, including stop payment fees, kennel licensing fee, airport call out fee, and vendor fees for downtown events.
A dissenting vote was cast by Pct. 3 Councilman Chris Woolsey.
The council also approved a pair of zoning changes for two lots located in the Mills Place addition from General Retail to Single Family Residential.
The zoning changes were requested by the property owners.
The council denied the appeal of Majestic Towing’s request to be added to the wrecker rotation within the city of Corsicana. The item had previously been placed on the table twice.
The appeal was first tabled during the Dec. 27 meeting, after a lengthy discussion regarding disputes over filing discrepancies involving the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation with the office of the Texas Secretary of State, and other concerns, discussed by Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson.
This decision does not affect Majestic Towing’s opportunity to do other business within Corsicana.
The Council approved the low bid submitted by Fambro Construction, LLC., to a relocate and replace a previously repaired eight-inch water line with a 10-inch water line in the Post Oak Creek area. Ten bids were submitted, the low bid of $349,849.25 will be paid for with funds out of the 2022 utility fund budget and left-over bond proceeds which can be used for utility fund projects.
The council also ordered the call of the 2022 General Election for May 7.
Pct. 1 Councilwoman Susan Hale and Pct. 2 Councilwoman Ruby Williams are seeking re-election.
The council approved the consent agenda and adjourned into Executive Session, returning without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
