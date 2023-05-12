Concerned about skyrocketing appraisals? Corsicana City Councilman Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey is hosting an event to let property owners know how to protest their appraisals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the KESA Building at 102 SW Second St. in Kerens.
Woolsey previously hosted the event May 2 in Corsicana to over 500 in attendance.
“I’m going to host another event to teach people how to protest their property appraisal after an overwhelming demand for a second event,” he said. “We'll talk about understanding your appraisal, how to effectively protest, and how it affects your property tax bill. This event is free and open to everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.