Real estate

ALI LINAN | CNHI NEWS TEXAS STATEHOUSE REPORTER

 

 Ali Linan Texas statehouse reporter CNHI News

Concerned about skyrocketing appraisals? Corsicana City Councilman Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey is hosting an event to let property owners know how to protest their appraisals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Lonestar Cowboy Church 4495 W State Highway 22, Corsicana.

“We'll talk about understanding your appraisal, how to effectively protest, and how it affects your property tax bill,” Woolsey said. “This event is free and open to everyone.”

