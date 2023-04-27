Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.5 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 35.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. &&