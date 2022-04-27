Corsicana City Councilwoman Ruby Williams held a town hall April 14 at the MLK Center in Corsicana.
Williams has represented Pct. 2 since 2006. She invited residents to hear from the mayor, city manager, the Directors of Public Works, and Engineering. The city’s Police and Fire Chiefs, also made presentations as did Susan Wilson, who represents the Art and Culture District located in Downtown Corsicana, which is part of Pct. 2.
Mayor Don Denbow reported that the city has enlarged the tax base in Corsicana by $1.2 billion since January of 2018. This was accomplished by attracting new businesses and industry to Corsicana while working with existing ones to strengthen partnerships and opportunities within the community.
Corsicana’s employers have helped create and sustain 1,400 new jobs during that period.
Residents asked how that money was being distributed, and if Pct 2 was getting their fair share of money dedicated for street maintenance and repair.
Pct. 2 contains more than any of the city’s other four Precincts because the Downtown area is part of Pct. 2.
The city’s budget for street maintenance is divided into five equal sums.
According to City Manager Connie Standridge, the city has spent $500,000 to work on 16 streets in Pct 2 since October 2021. All of that work has occurred on the east side of Corsicana.
Residents also asked about the code enforcement and compliance, abandoned houses and trash and debris in empty lots.
Information about code enforcement and complaints were taken at the meeting Thursday. As of Tuesday, April 19, the city confirmed that they have reached out to affected property owners and will be addressing tall grass complaints on vacant lots as soon as possible.
In 2018 the city began an infill lot program to return lots to the tax rolls that had been struck off for lack of payment. Since the inception of the program, Corsicana has returned 63 infill lots to the tax rolls.
“The majority of infill lots are located in Pct. 2,” Standridge said.
An infill lot requires three years of tax delinquency with a lean on the property and five years without a lean. Anyone interested in purchasing an infill lot may check on availability and requirements on the city’s website.
The issue of properties set for demolition was also addressed, Standridge confirmed that two structures have been tagged for demolition and need to complete the process.
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson also reported on crime statistics. The numbers are going to be much higher next year, because of two incidents in January 2022.
“A majority of crime committed can be traced to drugs or people trying to get money to buy drugs,” Johnson said.
He reminded people to lock the doors on their vehicles because doors are tried and things are stolen from open cars and trucks.
“Many of the guns we see are stolen from open vehicles,” he said.
Both Johnson, and Corsicana Fire Chief Mike Ryan, said they looked forward to building relationships with the community and getting back into the schools showing that the police and fire service is something that young people can and should pursue.
Ryan and Johnson each addressed the city’s hiring practices. Both said they would welcome anyone who met the civil service requirements for the police and fire departments.
Denbow said the meeting was a good one.
“These meetings are a good source of information, we have to get a consistent message out so that everyone gets on the same page.”
Denbow said the city intends to have more town halls like this one.
Councilwoman Williams said she appreciated everyone’s willingness to come to the meeting and discuss the issues which face Pct 2.
Although the meeting wasn’t political, Williams did remind those in attendance that she was running for another term on the Corsicana City Council.
Williams was optimistic about her chances in the upcoming election.
“This will be my last term on the council,” she said.
Early Voting for municipal and school elections began April 25. Election Day is Saturday, May 7.
