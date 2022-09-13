Corsicana City Councilwoman Susan Hale announced that she will finish her current term but will not seek a fourth during remarks delivered Wednesday at the Kinsloe House in Corsicana.
“It’s time for someone else to step in,” Hale said. “I said when I started, three terms is enough.”
First elected to represent Pct. 1 in 2016, she said she wasn’t sure what was next for her, but encouraged others to get involved.
“I hope more people will fall in love with Corsicana the way that I have,” she said.
Hale noted that she had been appointed to several boards in Corsicana by former mayor C.L. “Buster” Brown, before she ran for the city council.
She pointed to the budget as the number one job of a council member.
The councilwoman updated attendees on several items including Riot Block Chain’s proposed bit coin mining facility on 256-acres located on FM 709 near Richland Chambers Lake.
“The City of Corsicana’s involvement in the project is limited to the sale of water and that the city cannot offer a discounted rate water sales rate to Riot Block Chain,” she said.
“The city must offer the same rate to individuals.”
She also discussed the value of Corsicana’s Public Library, highlighting grants the city is eligible for because the library is accredited.
“A library is a great resource and the last place where things are truly free,” she said.
Hale also discussed road maintenance and reported that the city has allocated an additional $500,000 from other funds to pay for more street repairs.
She mentioned that in spite of the gossip and half-truths, she is available to address concerns. She said city council members and city workers are just regular people who are trying to do the right thing.
