Navarro County Commissioners accepted December’s tax collection report Monday during the regular meeting at the courthouse. Tax Assessor Collector, Mike Dowd, reported that the County has brought in approximately $10 million in taxes so far, this fiscal year.
Collections are down 4.55% compared to last year at this time according to Dowd.
No action was taken on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to tend to all fires and be mindful of conditions before burning.
Requests by Chatfield Water Company to cross lot 17 and lot 18 on NE. CR. 2020 in Pct. 2 for standard road bores were approved.
Commissioners also approved miscellaneous furniture as salvage and authorized its sale for Auditor’s, Grand Jury room and Commissioners Office.
A proposal between Navarro County Courthouse properties and American Fire Protection Group Inc. for fire alarm inspection and sprinkler inspection, were approved. The Courthouse, County annex building juvenile building and adult probation were included for a total cost of $2,540.50.
A final plat of Baron’s Meadows in Precinct 2, was approved, for Land Baron LLC. The subdivision will be broken into 50 tracts with private road agreements and deed restrictions. The development meets all county and state regulations.
A re-plat of Hall Estates, lot 12-R1A & 12-R1B was approved for Charles and Ronald Compton.
Commissioners accepted the resignation of Kit Herrington from the Navarro County Planning and Zoning Board. Commissioners thanked Herrington for his years of service, and wished him a happy retirement.
Jacey Grider was appointed to fulfill Herrington’s unexpired term in Pct. 1. Full terms of the Navarro County Planning and Zoning Board are two years.
An agreement to purchase 1.9 acres of real estate for the Precinct 2 barn was approved.
A budget transfer in the amount of $105,256.00 for the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, was approved, for computer maintenance and upgrades. The transfer was required because the work was not completed by the end of the prior fiscal year.
Commissioners authorized a purchase request for Texoma HIDTA with Ford Audio Systems LLC
Xerox Lease Agreements for the Treasurer’s Office, and County Clerk’s Office were approved.
Commissioners approved a motion to pay bills for NCSO, Road & Bridge PCT. 1, Road & Bridge PCT. 4, and JP PCT. 3, without Purchase Order on January 23, 2023.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session when
Commissioners approved a contract for the Navarro County Auditor's office to provide payroll services for five employees of the Navarro County Ambulatory Care Association during the Executive Session The county will act as a bookkeeper for the NCACA in exchange for a fee. No other action resulted from the Executive Sessions.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
