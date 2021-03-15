After no decision was made during a joint meeting March 2 between the City of Corsicana and Navarro County, Commissioners agreed Monday, March 15, during an executive session to pay $528,343 for Emergency Medical Services, including ambulance and paramedics, for the coming fiscal year.
Commissioners also approved extended early voting hours for the May 1 uniform and special elections.
Navarro County Elections Administrator Dan Teed asked for the amended hours because “every registered voter deserves the opportunity to vote.”
Early voting hours are proposed to be held during the weekdays beginning from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 19 until Tuesday, April 27; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24 and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at the Navarro County Annex Building, 601 N. 13th St., in Corsicana.
Teed said there may be increased turnout and extra attention due to the Special Election necessitated by the February death of former Congressman Ron Wright who represented Texas’s Sixth District, which includes Navarro, Ellis and parts of Tarrant counties.
A total of 23 candidates, including Democrats, Republicans, an Independent, and a Libertarian filed to run in the primary to fill Wright’s unexpired term.
Commissioners also approved a list of supplemental election judges.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
