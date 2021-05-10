Navarro County Commissioners May 10 voted to accept District Attorney Will Thompson’s recommendation to begin a recovery court, also known as a drug court. The initiative will reduce crime and ultimately save the county money according to Thompson.
Several county stakeholders, including Navarro County District Judge Lagomarsino and Chris Aldama, Director of Probation, spoke in favor of the initiative. Similar drug courts in comparable counties have reduced recidivism rates to 15%
The recovery court is expected to cost $9,000 in year one, that cost is expected to increase to $50,000 to $55,000 in year two. The increase is expected because an extra probationary officer will be required. Some of the costs associated with the court can be recovered from the person appearing before Navarro County Judges as well as state funds in which Navarro County already contributes.
The county considered the EMS proposal for 2022.
The Corsicana City Council and the Navarro County Commissioners during a May 3 joint meeting heard two proposals to privatize the EMS service of the which will affect residents in the city of Corsicana as well as Navarro County.
County Commissioners took the opportunity to make their preference known and will pursue a contract with AMR, which promised $0 subsidy required and five 24-hour ambulances as part of its May 3 presentation.
The city expects to approve a resolution to privatize EMS service within Corsicana at the Council's scheduled May 10 meeting.
Commissioners also heard from Devion Moore, from Central Texas Benefits for Wellness and Benefit Consulting. No action was taken following the presentation.
The sale of fireworks for the Memorial Day Holiday on May 31 was approved.
A lease agreement for a Xerox copier was approved for the County Clerk.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban though residents are reminded to be mindful of conditions and to always attend fires.
Portable radios were declared as surplus for the County Sheriff’s Office. Those radios were transferred to the County’s Office of Emergency Management.
Commissioners approved the April tax collection report. Navarro County Tax Assessor and Collector, Mike Dowd reported that the county is ahead of last year’s tax collections to date having collected in excess of $24.1 million in 2021 year to date. That collection equates to a tax collection rate of 94.7% which is also up over last year at this point.
Commissioner’s approved voter canvassing report resulting from the May 1, Congressional District 6 Special Election.
“In each location and entity audited the numbers are exactly on the money,” said Dan Teed, Election Administrator, who said he was proud of the work that was done during the election which includes the after-election audit.
“When you see and hear the report, the winners are the people,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen.
The depository bid contract between Prosperity Bank and Navarro County, was approved.
The Texas Association of Counties risk management pool law enforcement liability insurance renewal application, was approved.
Commissioners approved a modification to decrease Grant number G21NT0001A for Texoma HIDTA $3,029,908
Martha Shaner was reappointed to the Lakes Regional Community Center Board of Directors.
Commissioners approved Atmos Energy to Cross SW CR 0025, SW CR 0020, SW CR 0050, and SW CR 0080, in Pct. 3 for a standard road bore.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session but no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.