Navarro County Commissioners, during their regular meeting Monday, approved the sale of fireworks for San Jacinto Day, April 21. No action was taken on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to burn with caution, tend to all fires and be mindful of conditions before burning.
Commissioners also heard public comment from Hartley Young regarding his desire to see more restrictions on the platting of small lots within Navarro County. Young asked the Commissioners Court to assert more power regarding the issue
Every commissioner voiced their support for Young’s concern and said they were working with developers in hopes that they would enact deed restrictions but those restrictions cannot be enforced at the county level.
“Property rights are king in Texas but we have concerns and I have made calls to see what we can do to enforce things,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant.
A final plat of Tupelo Acres was tabled for Norman & Addison Lay. Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant said that although he appreciated the inclusion of deed restrictions he was waiting to hear from a representative of the Texas Association of Counties regarding the county’s recourse and enforcement of deed restrictions for this and future developments.
Grant said he hopes to hear back from TAC in a week or so. Commissioners plan to address this and other similar developments at future meetings of the Navarro County Commissioners Court.
A final plat of The Village at Pine Tree Valley for Esthela Hernandez was tabled for a third time. Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore said that Estela Hernandez had provided deed restrictions but that he also wanted to hear back from the Texas Association of Counties before bringing the item in front of the Court.
A final plat of K.B. Acres was tabled for Kay Bunmungmee.
Commissioners tabled a motion requesting a finale plat Grace Prairie for the Richland Creek Cattle Company.
A final re-plat of Sunrise, Phase 2, Lot 14 for Paul & Billie Hicks was approved.
Commissioners tabled a motion to revise a Business Service Order between Vyve Broadband and Navarro County. Navarro County Sherriff Elmer Tanner voiced concerns about how the new phones slated for instillation in the Sherriff’s Department might impact the necessity for recorded communications.
Potential concerns over dropped calls were also addressed. The system does not affect 911 calls. Tanner said he was not made aware of the how the new phones might impact the Sherriff’s Department until just before Monday’s meeting.
Commissioners agreed there needed to be further discussion.
Navarro County Commissioners approved a resolution and a five-year tax freeze for Sara Beth Symank/ SYFH Inc. The agreement freezes the taxes for the owner allowing a substantial investment for the purpose of renovating property located within the Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District.
The applicant wishes to turn 112 W. Collin Street into a combined space for offices and lofts.
Commissioners also approved $12,081.02 for capital investment tax credits in Navarro County. There were an additional $15,016.25 of capital investment tax credits in Corsicana. A total of $147,626.13 reported reinvestment within Navarro County last year.
Commissioners authorized the Navarro County Construction Manager to return the demolition of the old school house and another property for bidding because there was a wide discrepancy on the two bids that were received and what was previously thought.
A request for a Right of Way Easement for Good Alta Power Center LLC on SE CR 4060 in PCT. 2 was approved.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a Flatbed Equipment Trailer for PCT.4
A Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA with Kite’s Draperies Inc. was approved.
A motion to pay bills for Road & Bridge PCT 3 without Purchase Order was also approved on March 27, 2023.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action was reported from that session as of press time. Stay up to with late breaking developments by following the Corsicana Daily Sun online.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
