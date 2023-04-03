Navarro County Commissioners authorized the Sheriff's Office to dispatch county volunteer fire departments to assist agencies such as the Department of Public Safety, Emergency Medical Services, Sheriff's Office personnel, Game Wardens or other similar agencies with emergency calls, Monday, March 27, following an Executive Session of the Navarro County Commissioners Court.
These calls could potentially include motor vehicle accidents, stranded boaters, lift assists or if extra manpower or equipment is required.
Members of those VFD’s will be under the direction of those agencies in these instances.
The resolution passed Monday, also allows the Navarro County Sheriff's office to dispatch area Volunteer Fire Department’s if a caller requests its help.
No other action resulted from the Executive Session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.