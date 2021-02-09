Dr. John Updegrove, MD, was appointed as Navarro County Health Authority at the Feb. 8 meeting of the County Commissioners. Updegrove stepped into the role left vacant after former Navarro County Health Director Dr. Kent Rogers passed away Jan. 30 from COVID-19 complications.
Updegrove, who has more than two decades of experience as a pulmonologist in Corsicana, was also jointly appointed as the Medical Director of the Corsicana-Navarro County Health Department.
Commissioners also approved the naming the District Court Jury Room in honor of R. Lowell Thompson, deceased, former Navarro County District Attorney.
Commissioners authorized the filing of an Amicus Brief with the Texas Supreme Court regarding the proposed high speed rail service.
The brief was filled on behalf of Navarro County along with other rural counties impacted by the project. The cost of filing will be shared between the parties.
“The friend of the court brief will highlight the issues that the high speed rail will have on the quality of life in rural counties,” Terry Jacobson said.
The Texas Supreme Court is expected to hear the case later this year.
The Tax Collection Report for January 2021 was presented by Tax Assessor - Collector Mike Dowd, who said the county was a bit behind schedule for collections for the month, as compared to January 2020.
He attributes the slight decrease to a calendar issue and expects that the next report will have updated numbers and have the county back on schedule.
The sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day, March 2, was approved by the court.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban, but urged residents of the county to burn with caution to attend to fires and be mindful of conditions before beginning to burn.
Other agenda items approved Monday included:
An agreement with Armstrong Forensics for testing samples of contraband for criminal investigation by the Navarro County Criminal District Attorney.
A professional services contract with Linebarger, Goggan, Blair, and Sampson LLP for the collection of delinquent property taxes pursuant to the Texas Tax Code. This is an update of a previous contract which will run for five years.
A Xerox Leasing Agreement for Juvenile Probation.
A resolution to authorize additional penalties to defray costs of collection, as authorized by Texas Tax Code 33.07 and 33.08 under a contract for collection of delinquent property taxes pursuant to Texas Tax Code 6.30.
A resolution authorizing early additional penalty on delinquent personal property taxes to defray cost of collection under Texas Tax Code 33.11
Commissioners declared a 2015 Chevy Tahoe Sheriff's vehicle as surplus.
The First Amendment Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Hughes Commercial was approved, as was the Resolution for the Development Agreement between Navarro County and Pinchal & Company LLC.
Commissioners approved a final Subdivision Plat of Boren Addition for NVD Land Company, LP, as well as a final re-plat of Retreat Ranchetts, Phase II, Tracts 8-A and 8-B was approved for Thomas Jordan Batey and Arnold L. Curtis; and final replat of Ranchland Estates, Section II, Tract 29A and 29B for Sharmon Diane Graefen.
A budget transfer of $14,600 from Contractor Road Repairs 231-613-449 to Contractor Bridge Repair 213-613-447 for the bridge construction on SE CR 1090.
The meeting was adjourned into Executive Session, however, no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
