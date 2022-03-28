Navarro County Commissioners approved Cheryl Porter Hicks as a new member of the Navarro County Historical Society for 2022. Hicks lives and has roots in Pelham, and represents the diversity found in Navarro County, said Dr. Mary Jane McReynolds who chairs the Commission.
McReynolds praised Hicks for her willingness to preserve, promote and protect the history surrounding her community and Navarro County.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban, citing high winds and uncertain forecasts Monday.
The sale of fireworks for San Jacinto Day on April 21 was approved.
A final re-plat was approved for Joseph and Peggy Lawrence of Colina Vista, Lot 13 in Pct. 1. The item was tabled at a previous meeting, because of Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant’s absence.
A final re-plat of Black Hills Estates, Lot 12 for Ramferi Martinez in Pct. 1 was approved.
Following a discussion Commissioners approved a subdivision designation for the Castro Addition on behalf of Elias Castro.
A final plat of 2120 Square subdivision for Chris Hackler was approved. The item had been tabled previously because Commissioners were concerned about the lack of deed restrictions and how that might affect future developments within the county. With those deed restrictions in place the subdivision meets all state and local requirements.
A final plat of Hidden Creek subdivision for Chris Hackler was approved with added deed restrictions.
A final plat of Reyes Farm Addition was approved for Ruben Reyes.
Commissioners discussed the growth of the county and the future needs of water supply and requirements. Commissioner Grant asked that the issue be discussed in greater detail at a future meeting.
A price increase for hauling was approved for Knife River. The increase was requested due to rising fuel costs. Commissioners approved contracts with Grant Works out of Austin to administer American Rescue Plan funds, and accepted the current projects submitted to Grant Works.
A local committee has formed, reviewed and approved some of the submitted projects.
Commissioners passed a resolution approving the reimbursement of Historic Downtown Reinvestment Tax Credits totaling $4,697.70 in Navarro County. Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell reported that reinvestment equaled $141,410.24.
An amendment to the CTWP printer copier contract was approved for the DA’s office. The cost will increase slightly with the addition of finisher equipment being added to the contract.
A lease agreement was approved for a Document Solutions Printer for the NCSO Evidence Room. Commissioners also approved a lease agreement for Document Solutions Printer for the County Judge’s Office
A resolution and Financial Lease Agreement was approved between Government Capital and PCT 3 for Motor graders
Commissioners approved the 6th Amendment Renewal Contract between PS Business Parks L.P and Texoma HIDTA
Commissioners approved a resolution allowing for the payment of rent for April 2022 in the amount of $57,592.08 to PS Business Parks, of behalf of Texoma HIDTA
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. In exchange, for the routine bookkeeping Texoma HIDTA pays the county a fee.
A standard road bore was approved for Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 2190 in PCT. 2. A Utility Easement for Navarro County CO-OP on NW CR 3280 was approved, in PCT. 4.
Commissioners approved paying bills for PCT. 2 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders March 28. Commissioners approved paying bills related to the county tire clean-up day from FY 2021 for outstanding invoices.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda.
In Executive Session, Commissioners adjusted a payroll error for a Navarro County Sheriff’s Office employee, before adjourning.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
