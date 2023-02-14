Navarro County Commissioners approved the appointment of new member J. Nichole Jackson to the Navarro County Historical Commission along with the reappointment of eight active members for the 2023-2024 term.
“Rice Mayor Jackson is also a designer and builder, the owner and CEO of Masterpiece Home Builder and Masterpiece Home Inspirations,” said Dr. MaryJane McReynolds, Chair, of the Navarro County Historical Commission.
McReynolds also spoke about former member and longtime Navarro County Sheriff Les Cotten who passed away in January. Cotten was a member of the Historical Commission since 2013, serving as Vice Chair since 2015.
The sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day, March 2, was approved.
No action was taken on the county’s burn ban. Residents are reminded to be mindful of conditions and tend to all fires if they choose to burn.
Navarro County Commissioners approved the January tax collection report, during Monday’s regular meeting of the Commissioners Court. Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector Mike Dowd reported that approximately $19.5 million has been collected by the County year to date. This is slightly more than last year at the same time. The county collected just over 9.4 million in taxes in January.
Equipment for Road & Bridge in Pct. 4 was declared salvage.
Miscellaneous items as salvage from Feed Store property in Kerens for PCT. 2
A utility easement was granted for Navarro County Coop on SE CR 0130 PCT. 2
Commissioners approved Texas Association of Counties Cybersecurity Compliance Training for 2023.
A business Service Order was approved between Vyve Broadband and Navarro County. The agreement includes wireless connection for Navarro County offices including the Navarro County Courthouse, Justice Center, the Adult Probation and Juvenile Probation, the Agriculture Extension Building, the JP Offices, and County Annex Building.
Navarro County Auditor Terri Guillen said this will cost 57,000 a year. Which is expected to be a cost savings when fully implemented.
The 2022 racial profiling report was approved. The report found no incidence of racial profiling was reported to the Navarro County Sherriff’s Office.
Commissioners approved a pair of agreements to contribute right of way funds for TX Dot Projects on FM 636 at Willow Creek, and FM 744 at Strain Branch Creek.
An agreement between Navarro County and Travis Dempsey was approved. Dempsey will become Navarro County Construction Project Manager
Commissioners approved Modification 2 to Grant # G22NT0001A to be decreased to 3,006,878.00 for Texoma HIDTA.
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. In exchange, the County receives a stipend for overseeing and administering this work in Commissioner’s Court on the Federal Grant program.
Commissioners approved paying bills for Pct. 1, Pct. 2 and PCT. 4 Road & Bridge without Purchase Order on February 13, 2023.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda and adjourned the meeting into an Executive Session. Commissioners moved to accept proposals from all vendors for cameras for the Navarro County Sheriff's Office during that Executive Session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
