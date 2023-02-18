The Navarro County Commissioners approved a proposal for a new body camera and video system for the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, Friday during a special meeting.
“The county plans to replace equipment that is outdated no longer receiving technical support,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore said.
The proposed contract is for three years totaling $525,000, and is contingent upon County Attorney’s reviewing the contract which is expected to occur early next week. The county plans to use funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, which mandates that all projects be declared by the end of 2024, and must be used in full no later than Dec. 31, 2026.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
