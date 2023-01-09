Navarro County Commissioners agreed to move forward on new Grant Works Projects at the Jan. 9 meeting. The projects include, a radio system which would connect all county schools to be in contact with the Sheriff's Department and tactical units in order to provide information in real time to responding agencies, according to Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner.
This system is in response to the Uvalde school shootings. A vehicle for the Office of Emergency Management and the necessary equipment was also included The RV vehicle will allow the OEM to get into the field, according to Navarro County Auditor Terri Guillen.
Road materials for all precincts, A tactical vehicle for the Sherriff’s Department, additional communications equipment for the Sherriff’s Department and two new servers for the Information & Technology Department were also approved.
Commissioners moved to table consideration of a Specific Use Permit for the placement of a Billboard adjacent to Hwy 287 on property ID: 53909 for Streetman Investment Group, LLC. The issue may be revisited at a future Commissioners Court meeting.
A re-plat of Bonham Rice 2, Lots 19-R1 & 19-R2, was approved for Rodolfo Ortega & Jonathan Ortega. The replat spits 10 acres in half. It meets all county and state regulations.
A final plat of Corsicana Acres, located within the City of Corsicana’s extra Territorial Jurisdiction, was approved contingent on the inclusion of a road bond for Logan Chatigny. The proposed 115-acre subdivision borders NW CR 2020 in Pct. 1. The issue will be discussed at a future meeting of the Corsicana City Council.
The plans meet all county regulations for lot size and road frontage. Commissioners also inquired about deed restrictions. Five roads that are planned would be kept to County standard.
No action was taken on the County’s burn ban. Residents are reminded to tend all fires, be mindful of conditions and burn safely in the New Year.
Crystal Richardson was appointed to serve on the Lakes Regional Community Center Board.
The new IRS 2023 Standard Mileage Business Rate of $ 0.655 a mile was adopted.
Commissioners also voted to pay bills for County Clerk without Purchase Order
on Jan. 9, 2023.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda, before adjourning into Executive Session. No action resulted from those sessions.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
