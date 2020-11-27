Navarro County Commissioners held a special meeting Monday, Nov. 23, where they approved a tax abatement agreement between the county and Homeland Vinyl Products Inc. The company is considering a $3 million dollar investment on a 15-acre area located at 9001 Navarro Road.
The tax abatement would be for five years at a 50% annual abatement rate. The agreement was previously approved by the Navarro College Board, and the City of Corsicana. Homeland Vinyl Products, headquartered in Birmingham Alabama, would create 25 jobs and retain an additional 25 jobs.
An interlocal agreement for the Regional Defender of Capital cases for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was approved. This agreement lessens financial the burden on counties should such a need arise.
“The cost of some of these cases can quickly reach a million dollars,” said County Judge H.M. Davenport.
Other agenda items approved Monday included financing through Prosperity Bank for the previously approved purchase of a John Deere 6110M Tractor with a Mid-Mount Boom Mower for Pct. 1;
Commissioners declared several pieces of Pct. 3 equipment as salvage, including a 1994 vehicle;
South Ellis Water Supply Corp. was granted permission to bore across NW CR 4420 in Pct. 4;
A proposal to repair the parking lot on the Douglas Property across from the courthouse;
A modification to Grant #G20NT0001A decreased $3,356,641 for Texoma HIDTA;
A contract was renewed with Great American Financial Services for an Epson Sure Color T-5270 system printer for the Planning and Development. In the renewal, the monthly payment decreased slightly.
Commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban, which remains lifted.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets regularly at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.