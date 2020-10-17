Navarro County Commissioners met Tuesday, after observing the Columbus Day holiday, taking no action on the burn ban, though they continue to urge caution, due to unpredictable wind conditions.
Commissioners approved the September tax collection report, the last for the 2020 fiscal year. Navarro County Tax Assessor and Collector, Mike Dowd reported that the county has collected approximately $23.7 million in revenue so far this year, or 97.16% of current collections.
Although the percentage doesn’t yet reflect delinquent collections Navarro County, is 3.245% ahead of 2019 in collected revenue.
Commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement between Navarro County and the city of Corsicana, for library services, animal shelter services, as well as for the transport of mental and juvenile detainees.
The City will pay $250 per transport if one county personnel is needed and $350 if two are required. Last year, the city spent approximately $14,000 for transport service. The city will also continue to provide animal shelter services for the county at a cost of $41,177 annually.
The county agreed to pay the city an amount of $20 per library card renewal for county residents. That could mean $140,000 will be placed in the city’s coffers if all 7,000 Corsicana Public Library users renew their library cards.
Commissioners will seek a membership proposal with PHI Air Medical Transport, which if approved at a future meeting, will be considered part of the healthcare plan for Navarro County benefited positions.
Items approved at Tuesday’s meeting also included:
• A resolution reestablishing the current Tax Abatement Policy Guidelines and criteria for granting tax abatement in reinvestment zones created by Navarro County, Texas or other authorized taxing jurisdictions, and establishing an effective date. These guidelines will expire in October of 2022.
• Approval of 2021 Holidays.
• Declared one office chair as salvage for the Pct. 2 JP’s office.
• The purchase of an F-550 4X4 Crew Cab Truck for Pct. 4.
• After some discussion, commissioners approved the agreement to contribute the right of way funds for TX Dot Project US 287 from I-45 to SE CR 2010, pending the change of the typographical error in documents and on the agenda, which originally noted the project would continue until SE CR 2040.
• A Xerox leasing agreement for HIDTA.
• A 2021 memorandum of agreement between the Texoma HIDTA Executive Board, Navarro County Texas, and Lance Sumpter.
• The Commissioners took action approving six modifications to two Texoma HIDTA Grants.
• The Texas Dept. of Agriculture Texans feeding Texans Meals on Wheels, home delivered meal grant was awarded to Meals on Wheels North Central Texas.
• The sending of an engagement letter for financial audit services by Pattillo, Brown and Hill, LLC for both Juvenile Probation and Community Supervision and Corrections Department for fiscal year 2020.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
