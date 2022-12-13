Navarro County Commissioners approved the November tax collection report during their regular meeting Monday. Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector, Mike Dowd reported that the county collected approximately $2.9 million during November and over $5.8 million so far for the fiscal year. Tax collections are down over the same period last year according to Dowd, but the difference is attributed to a timing issue with many companies waiting to pay their taxes in December.
A re-plat of Raymond Hays Subdivision, lots 12R-1 through 12R-4 was approved for VZMZ Properties, LLC. The subdivision in Pct. 1 meets all local and state requirements. Commissioners asked that deed restrictions be included if necessary.
A re-plat of Richland Land Company Lots 33-R1& 33-R2 for Jorge DeLuna was also approved, in Pct. 3 the re-plat meets all state and local regulations.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to be mindful of conditions and to burn safely, and as always tend to any “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” this Christmas season.
A re-plat of Briarwood Subdivision Lots 66R & 67R was authorized for Brian Gruver & Eric Chapman. The Pct. 4 re-plat meets all state and local regulations.
A contract renewal between NCSO & Texas Towing for the Non-Consent Towing Service Rotation, was approved.
A request by Community Water Co. to cross NW CR 1260 for a standard road bore was approved in PCT. 1. The item had been tabled at a previous meeting.
Approval was granted for Chatfield Water Co. to cross SE CR 4160 and SE CR 4180 in for a standard road bore in PCT. 2
A Utility Easement for Angus Water Co. on SW CR 0050 PCT. 3 was approved.
The funeral home rotation requirements in Navarro County, were approved. The requirements were previously addressed in 2015, according to Pct. 1 JP Greta Jordon.
Commissioners approved a motion to maintain the Texas County and District Retirement System plan and provisions and approve the Navarro County rate effective Jan 1, 2023.
The total rate of 12.30% was unchanged from last year.
Commissioners agreed to pay bills for NCSO without Purchase Orders Dec. 12.
The consent agenda was approved before the meeting was adjourning into Executive Session. Commissioners agreed to purchase a property in Kearns pending approval of the contract.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
