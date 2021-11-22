Commissioners approved a reinvestment zone connected to the Fence Post Solar project, located south of Powell near FM 1393, Monday, following a public hearing. The vote to create the reinvestment zone was unanimous, but Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen said that he is not in favor of tax abatements.
The project will encompass 1,800 acres, and could mean a $190 million capital investment, as well as 150 jobs during the construction phase and six or seven jobs, if approved, once the renewable energy producer is fully operational. Kerens ISD would see an additional $2.3 million dollars in 2023 the extra revenue and the debt service or INS tax rate implications.
A resolution regarding a final plat of Kerens Countryside Acres was tabled for Czirr Funding Group, Inc. due to the illness of Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry. The item is expected to be taken up at a future meeting of the Commissioners Court.
Commissioners moved the regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 to Tuesday, Dec. 28, in observance the Christmas holiday.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban. County Judge H.M. Davenport wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving but advised caution, reminding people to be mindful of conditions, and tend to all fires.
An amended resolution accepting a portion of FM 3041 from FM 1129 to NE CR 0190 from Texas Department of Transportation was approved. Commissioners ensured that the segment of road would be turned over to them as per TxDOT standards.
The Commissioners approved Xerox Lease Agreements for several Navarro County Offices including; the District Clerk’s Office the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office and the NCSO’s Communications Office.
Commissioners approved the contract for fiber-based internet service with AT&T for Navarro County. The cost increased $410 a month but the speed doubled. It’s hoped that the service will improve the ease of data flow and communications between departments.
Commissioners approved the bond of Dan Williams to serve as Constable Pct. 2 The position was formerly held by Raychaun Ballard, who died in August.
The consent agenda was approved and Commissioners adjourned into Executive Session. Commissioners codified policy changes related to Texas legislation contained in HB 2073, which relates to quarantine leave for fire fighters, peace officers and emergency medical technicians employed, elected or appointed by a political subdivision.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
