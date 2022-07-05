The Navarro County Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday, July 5 where they approved the ratification of the Navarro County Disaster Declaration which prohibits any outdoor burning, including any done inside a container with a screen.
County Judge H.M. Davenport originally placed the order into effect Friday. The action was taken because of extreme drought conditions.
The special meeting was adjourned following this single action.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
