Updated at 1:40 p.m. Friday, July 1
Effective immediately, Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport has declared a local state of disaster based on the threat of large wildfires in the county, banning the sale of restricted fireworks and the use of all fireworks, with the exception of commercially done displays.
According to Sharla Allen, Corsicana Parks Director, said the city’s Freedom Fest will continue as planned Monday, July 4 with the fire department standing by.
The disaster declaration states that the National Drought Mitigation Center, which monitors drought conditions across the United States, has classified 61% of Navarro County as being in severe drought, as of June 28.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index maintained by Texas A&M Agrilife Research and the Texas A&M Forest Service is used to determine fire potential and the current KDBI indicates a value of 610 for Navarro County as of July 1, with a maximum value of 660.
This order also bans all outdoor burning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.