Navarro County Commissioners have begun the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget process with a series of preliminary meetings with elected officials and department heads in order to evaluate their budgets and cut expenses when possible. The meetings are the first step in finalizing the county’s budget which will voted on later this summer.
The meetings between Commissioners and Department heads and elected officials began this week and are expected to continue next week.
Mike Dowd, Navarro County’s Tax Assessor and Collector, will certify and release the total revenue by which the county and other entities will base their 2022 fiscal year budgets, in the coming days.
These meetings help to establish what is wanted and needed within the county’s budget. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office submitted four budgets July 20.
Information Technology, Josh Tackett Navarro County’s Circuit Clerk, Judge Amanda Putman discussed the County Court-At-Law budget. District Judge, James Lagomarsino, answered question about his court’s anticipated expenditures for the coming year, all during a three-hour budget session, July 21.
Josh Tackett mentioned that the one jury trials are going to happen with more regularity and Judge Putman pointed to expected increases in cost for transcripts as the need arises.
Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen said that the budgets were in line with previous non-pandemic years.
“Nothing was normal about 2020,” Olsen said.
Commissioner Eddie Moore said efficiency is key to an effective budget.
“The county is trying to be as efficient as possible with the taxpayer’s money,” he said.
Moore and others also discussed the prevalence of computers and how their upkeep and security were not issues that previous county commissioners had to consider.
“A lot of time money and hours are spent trying to make computers communicate,” said Moore, who represents Pct. 3. He also indicated that future discussions would need to be held to ensure the county’s different computer systems effectively assist county employees.”
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
