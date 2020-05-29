Navarro County and the City of Corsicana will sponsor the 2020 Clean Up Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6. If rained out, the clean up day will be reset for the next Saturday, June 13.
County residents may bring trash to the Corsicana Regional Landfill on Jester Road and Hwy. 31. Due to current public health concerns, there will be no assistance unloading trailers and vehicles and volunteers will not be available to take items to the landfill for senior citizens or disabled residents. Participants should make plans to unload their own garbage.
To dump for free on the clean up day, you must be a Navarro County resident, with proof of residency. All loads must be tarped and firmly secured to trucks and trailers according to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulations.
Items accepted at the landfill include large appliances, furniture, daily household garbage, and agricultural pesticide containers, which must be triple rinsed, punctured, or crushed prior to dumping.
Items that will not be accepted include appliances with freon and tires. A tire collection day is planned for Sept. 4.
Sponsors for the 2020 Clean Up Day include the Navarro County Commissioners Court, City of Corsicana, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Navarro County, Navarro County Sheriff's Department, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, Texas Clean Rivers Program Trinity River Authority, Navarro County Juvenile Probation, City National Bank, Extension Waste Management Committee, Tarrant Regional Water District, Ag Texas, Navarro County Adult Probation, Republic Services, and Prosperity Bank.
