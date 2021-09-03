Navarro County Commissioners met Monday and approved sending a letter to the Corsicana City Council to discuss the county’s shared cost for several mutual services. Commissioners and the City of Corsicana have negotiated and are expected to come to an agreement on the cost associated with EMS, including runs to the county, as well as a portion of the cost for the Corsicana Animal Shelter and paying half the Economic Development Director’s salary, expenses and supplies.
After an Executive Session, Commissioners agreed to list 80 acres of county-owned property in Streetman for sale at $274,900.
The Corsicana City Council is expected to consider the proposed 2022 city budget during its regularly scheduled Sept. 13 meeting.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
The city council meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.