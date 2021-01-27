Navarro County Commissioners approved a resolution thanking Texas House District 8 Representative, Cody Harris for his support and shared commitment along with the Navarro County Commissioners for bringing a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing program to the Corsicana campus, at the regular commissioner’s meeting Monday, Jan. 25.
The new legislative session began Jan.12, and this is the second term for Harris, from Palestine who represents Anderson, Freestone, Hill and Navarro Counties will introduce House Bill 885 House, along with State Senator Brian Birdwell which could eventually bring a Bachelor of Science and Nursing program to Navarro College’s Corsicana campus.
“There is a crisis in nursing not only in Texas, but across the country,” said Navarro College District President, Dr. Kevin Fegan, who attended Monday’s meeting.
Last session, a similar bill was sponsored by former Ellis County Republican Representative, John Wray. That bill passed the House, but failed to gain the necessary support to be voted out of committee in the Senate.
Although Corsicana does not meet the minimum of $6 billion in taxable property valuation mandated by state law to host a BSN program at the Corsicana campus, the legislation would amend the taxable valuation requirement to expand from the Navarro College District to include the entire region the college serves. The change would clear the first hurdle and allow the college to continue to pursue the next steps in developing the BSN program.
During the public comment portion of the meeting newly-elected Navarro County District Attorney Will Thompson, proposed naming a grand jury room for Former Navarro County District Attorney R. Lowell Thompson who served Navarro County from 1997 until he passed away unexpectedly in 2018, the last dozen years as District Attorney.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban, citing wet conditions though they continued to urge caution when burning.
Commissioners also approved a survey and driveway easement thru Ester B. Williams Park, located in Pct. 2 at South East County Road 3321. The easement will allow access to a road for nearby property owners.
Commissioners approved a final re-plat of several tracts of land within the High View Ranch Addition located at FM 1129 and SE CR 2050 For Sueno Bendito. The change meets all county and state regulations.
Commissioners approved re-plats of several lots which are part of the Pecan Creek Estates located near the intersection of SE CR 3100 and SE CR 3104 for Scott Reynolds. All state and county regulations were met for the subdivision.
Commissioners passed the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No actions were taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
