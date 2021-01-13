A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of burn ban
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for December 2020, Mike Dowd.
• Consideration of approving a driveway easement for Les and Sandra Walters at the end of SE CR 3321 across from the Ruby Williams Park.
• Consideration of approving the new IRS 2021 Standard Mileage Business Rate of $0.56 a mile. This will be effective as of Friday, Jan. 15, 2021
