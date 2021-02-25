A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Friday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving/renewing Disaster Declaration
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2020, NCSO
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2020, Constable Pct. 1
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2020, Constable Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2020, Constable Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving Racial Profiling report for 2020, Constable Pct. 4
• Consideration of approving an additional Deputy Constable for Pct. 3
• Consideration of declaring the attached list of DELL ATG laptop computers as surplus for Office of Emergency Management
• Consideration of approving the transfer of surplus DELL ATG laptop computers to the Navarro County Volunteer Fire ASSN
• Consideration of approving Pct. 3 to purchase 2, 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Trucks
• Consideration of accepting the Navarro County Resolution on Indigent Defense Grant Program for 2022
