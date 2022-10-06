Navarro County Courthouse.jpg

A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.

Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:

• Consideration of Burn Ban

• Consideration of appointment of an Emergency Management Specialist to Navarro County OEM

• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for September 2022, Mike Dowd

• Consideration of approving proposal from Corsicana Sheet Metal for new HVAC Units for the Navarro County Jail

• Consideration of accepting the Navarro County Resolution on Indigent Defense Grant Program for 2023

• Consideration of approving Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool, for Auto Liability, Auto Physical Damage, General Liability Coverage, and Law Enforcement renewal application

• Consideration of approving a 1997 Bitelli Chibli Roller as salvage for PCT 2 

• Consideration of approving a Sunoco Pipeline LP. To cross SE CR 0070 in PCT 2

• Consideration of approving to pay bills for NCSO without Purchase Order on October 7, 2022

