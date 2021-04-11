A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving to retain the Beckham Group to represent Navarro County in litigation
against various federal agencies in connection with the Environmental Impact Statement for the High
Speed Rail, and authorizing the filing of such litigation
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for March 2021, Mike Dowd
• Consideration to approve a Resolution for Historic Downtown Reinvestment Tax Credits
• Consideration of declaring the Navarro County Sheriff Department Unit # 2301 2013 Chevy Tahoe,
transport cage, and equipment as salvage (see attached list)
• Consideration of Navarro County Sheriff’s Department declaring DJI Inspire 1 Drone and accessories
as surplus to be traded to Fly High USA for credit on future purchases
• Consideration of accepting a donation in the amount of $10,000.00 from the Navarro County
100 Club to the NCSO
• Consideration of awarding Commissary proposal for Navarro County Jail
• Consideration of approving the supplemental list of Judges and Alternate Judges for the May
1, 2021 election and any resulting runoff
• Consideration of approving contract with Lenovo Financial Services for 4 computers for Juvenile
Probation
• Consideration of approving engagement letter for 12/31/2020 OPEB valuation and the GASB 75
valuation reports for year ending 2021 and 2022
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from residential to commercial for Greatwood
Development / Kim Tucker
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Diamond Point for Texas Land and Lakes / Marcus Smith
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Long Addition for Lloyd Long
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Beasley Farm, Tract 5-A for Robert Raindle
• Consideration of approving corrections to Holloway Farm Section 2 for Roy Veldman
• Consideration of approving an Auto Wrecking/Salvage Yard Permit to store vehicles for Jose Recinos
Parcel ID: #44389
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
