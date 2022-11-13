A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Presentation from Vyve Business Services for Internet Enterprise Suite
• Consideration of approving Holidays for 2023
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for October 2022, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of changing Monday December 26, 2022 Commissioners’ Court date to Thursday December 22, 2022 due to Christmas Holiday
• Consideration of approving the Supplemental Watershed Plan # 9 & Environmental Assessment for the Rehabilitation of Floodwater Retarding Structures #4 & #6 of the Chambers Creek Watershed
• Consideration of approving an Interlocal Agreement between Ellis County and Navarro County for the purchase of goods and services pursuant to Subchapter F, Chapter 271 of the Texas Government Code
• Consideration of a final plat of Wolf Ranch, Section 4 for Roy Veldman
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to Planned Development for Nick Smith
• Consideration of approving Community Water Co. to cross NW CR 1260 and in PCT 1
• Consideration of approving a 2001 Mack truck as salvage for PCT 2 (see attached list)
• Consideration of approving Community Water Co. to cross SW CR 1150 and in PCT 4
• Consideration of approving Modification 1 to Grant # G22NT0001A to be increased to $3,010,588.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving a Letter of Commencement for Texoma HIDTA Task Force at 6303 Commerce Dr. Irving, Texas 7563
• Consideration of approving Navarro County Accident Prevention Plan as recommended by the TAC Risk Control Consultant
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT. 1 Road & Bridge without Purchase Orders on November 14, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Jail without Purchase Orders on November 14, 2022
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.