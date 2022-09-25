A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Opening of annuals bids for the 2022-2023 budget year
• Consideration of approving NEXTLINK to cross SE CR 3240 and SE CR 3245 in PCT 2
• Consideration of approving a Utility Easement for NEXTLINK on SE CR 3240 and SE CR 3245 in PCT 2
• Consideration of approving Resolution and Financial Lease Agreement with Government Capital and • PCT 3 for Motor graders
• Consideration of approving a Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA with Dell Computer for $32,353.92
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Indigent Defense without Purchase Order on September 26, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT 3 without Purchase Order on September 26, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Flood Control without Purchase Order on September 26, 2022
