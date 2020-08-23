A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of burn ban
• Presentation from Texas Association of Counties for a Wellness Planning Workshop
• Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to give an interpretation of extension programming update during COVID-19
• Present the proposed budget to the County Clerk
• Consideration of approving Xerox leasing agreement for Tax Office
• Consideration of approving a budget amendment to purchase two 2019 transport vans for the Navarro County Jail
• Consideration of declaring the Navarro County Sheriff Department electronic equipment as salvage
• Consideration of approving bids for voter registration imaging software for elections
• Consideration of approving supplemental lists of judges for the 2020/2021 term
• Consideration of authorizing the County Auditor to go out for bids for the reconstruction of the Maintenance Barn and Election Storage Building
• Consideration of authorizing the County Auditor to go out for bids for demolition removal and clean-up for the building at First and 13th
• Consideration of authorizing County Auditor to go out for bids for the 2021 fiscal year for hauling
• Consideration of awarding annual bids for auto parts, culverts, fuel, road materials
• Consideration to approve changing the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on SE CR 3010 in Pct. 2
• Budget Workshop
• Recess until 9 a.m. Tuesday to continue Budget Workshop
