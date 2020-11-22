A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving the Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and
Homeland Vinyl Products, Inc.
• Consideration to approve financing from Prosperity Bank for the previously approved purchase of a
John Deere 6110M Tractor with Mid-Mount Boom mower for PCT. 1
• Consideration of declaring equipment for PCT. 3 as Salvage for (see attached list)
• Consideration of approving South Ellis County WSC to cross NW CR 4420 in PCT. 4
• Consideration of approving an Interlocal Agreement for the Regional Defender for Capital Cases program for FY 2020 and FY 2021
• Consideration of accepting proposal to repair parking lot on the Douglas Property
• Consideration of approving Modification 2 to Grant # G20NT0001A to be decreased to $3,356,641.00 for Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving renewal contract with Great America Financial Services for Epson Sure
Color T5270 System Printer for Planning and Development
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.