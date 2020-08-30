A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration to set the proposed Tax Rate
• Consideration of approving proposal from US Imaging INC. for the County Clerk for Indexing of Official Public Records
• Consideration of approving lease agreement with 1st National Bank for a 2016 Gradall Vin # 4100000773 for Pct. 3
