A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving the Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Corsicana Bedding
• Consideration of approving the Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Hughes Commercial
• Consideration of approving Texas Department of Agriculture Texans Feeding Texans: Home Delivered Meal Grant Program to Community Services Inc.
• Public Hearing on the Proposed Tax Rate
• Consideration of approving the Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget
• Consideration of approving the Adoption of the 2020 Tax Rate of $0.6045 per $100 of taxable valuation
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Raymond Hayes Investment Tracts, Tract 17 for Amalia & Alma Gonzalez
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Plum Berry Acres, Tract 1 for Mark Mullin
• Consideration of approving Health Service Agreement with Southern Health Partners, for the Navarro County Sheriff Department
• Consideration to surplus a 80 gallon Speeddaire Compressor Model # 5F229B Serial # L12/19/200-00056 for NCSO
• Consideration of changing Monday Oct. 12, 2020 Commissioners’ Court date to Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020 due to Columbus Day
• Consideration of approving a contract between Automated Merchant Systems and the County Clerk
• Consideration of approving a Non Terminal Agreement between Navarro County Sheriff’s Office and Non Terminal Agencies for Communication Fee’s
• Consideration of approving 24 hour LTD Maintenance Renewal for service at Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Sourcewell Participating contract between Navarro County and Staples
• Consideration of approving Workers’ Compensation Program Renewal for TAC Risk Management Pool
• Consideration of approving renewal application for TAC Risk Management Pool for Auto Liability, Auto Physical Liability, and General Liability
• Consideration of awarding annual bids for hauling
• Consideration of approving Interlocal Agreement between Navarro County and the City of Eureka
• Consideration of approving a supplemental list of Democratic Judges for the balance of the 2020-2021 term
• Consideration of approving the Notice of Election for the November 3, 2020 Election
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.076 to discuss Network Security
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code 551.076 to discuss Network Security
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contracts
• Consideration of approving an extraction agreement between Navarro County and Net Data
