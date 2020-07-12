A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving appointing a Prosecutor for the Justice of the Peace Courts
• Consideration of approving HAVA Election Security Sub-Grant and Resolution between Navarro County and Texas Secretary of State
• Consideration of authorizing County Auditor to go out for bids for the 2021 fiscal year for auto parts, culverts, fuel, road materials
• Consideration of selecting Salary Grievance Committee and drawing names of the public who will serve
• Consideration of approving 20 hours of Continuing Education for 2019 as prescribed in Sec. 51.605 of the Texas Government Code, Sherry Dowd County Clerk
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for June 2020, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving and declaring miscellaneous office equipment and shop equipment as salvage from Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving City of Richland to cross SW CR 2340 in Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving Utility Easement for Corbet Water Supply
• Consideration of approving Corbet Water Supply to cross SW CR 2410 in Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving Corbet Water Supply to cross SW CR 2420 in Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving Corbet Water Supply to cross SW CR 2380 in Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving Corbet Water Supply to cross Creek in Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Admiral Shores, Phase 1 for Texas Land & Lakes, LLC
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Admiral Shores, Phase 2 for Texas Land & Lakes, LLC
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Admiral Shores, Phase 3 for Texas Land & Lakes, LLC
• Consideration of approving cleaning contract with Rose Services for Courthouse and all Courtrooms per COVID -19 Operating Plan for the Navarro County Judiciary
• Consideration of approving a cleaning contract with Rose Services for the Annex at 601 N. 13th, Douglas Properties and Annex at 800 N. Main for the remainder of FY2020
• Consideration to approve Certification Special Budget Amendment of Unbudgeted Revenue for Coronavirus Relief Fund (Cares Act Grant)
• Consideration to approve Special Budget Amendment of Unbudgeted Revenue received for Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Fund (CESF Grant)
• Consideration of approving request for Corsicana, Navarro County Health District from the C.R.F. Cares Act in the amount of $112,500.00
• Consideration of approving order to terminate Hazard Pay for Navarro County Sheriff’s Department and Road and Bridge Personnel
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel for Planning and Zoning
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel for Planning and Zoning
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
