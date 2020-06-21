A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving Group Health Plan
• Consideration of approving Commissioners Annual Road Report
• Consideration of Navarro County Sheriff’s Department declaring Firearms, Gun Parts, and Ammunition as surplus to be traded to GT Distributor’s for credit on future purchases
• Consideration of approving Budget Amendment for the transfer of 12,364.00 from Maint. Contract-Electronics 101-560-458 to Operating Equipment 101-560-320 NCSO
• Consideration of approving the closure of 1/2 mile of SE CR 2230 in Precinct 3
• Consideration of approving the closure of 960 feet of SW CR 0080 in Precinct 3
• Consideration of declaring Electronic Equipment to be surplussed and disposed for Texoma HIDTA (see attached list)
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel for Navarro County Sheriff Department and Road and Bridge
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel for Navarro County Sheriff Department and Road and Bridge
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contract
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contract
